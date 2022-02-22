Prosecutor: Householder criminal case shouldn't be dismissed

CLEVELAND (AP) — Arguments that a racketeering conspiracy charge in a $60 million bribery scheme should be dismissed against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder are invalid because they apply the wrong legal standards and ignore the substance of the allegations against him, federal prosecutors argued in a motion filed Tuesday.
The motion was in response to one filed earlier this month by Householder's attorneys, who argued that prosecutors have not provided “essential facts” for an indictment and the alleged bribes were in fact constitutionally protected campaign contributions.