'Prose and Poetry' exhibit at Washington library opens Feb. 27

A work by Susan van Asch van Wyck.

WASHINGTON — Local artist Susan van Asch van Wyck’s “Prose and Poetry” exhibit in charcoal, graphite, gouache, and pastel will be on display at the Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery in Washington from Feb. 27 through April 10. There will be a “meet the artist” event from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 27.

“I have always been interested in art, and drew and took classes through high school in New Milford. My husband attended school to be an art teacher and the two of us were always a part of that college art community. One of my husband’s teachers, Mike Scope, gave me a great deal of encouragement, which I appreciated and we continued to be involved with a community of artists,” said van Asch van Wyck.

When living in England, she worked mainly in acrylics and graphite. Since returning to Connecticut, she has concentrated on portraits, working with pastel, charcoal and graphite and occasionally, gouache.

The artist said, “throughout my work, my one constant is a strong emphasis on line. All artists have to come to grips with selection ... what to leave in, what to take out ... should I do this or that? For me, I always come back to the face — a window.”

The library, at 5 Wykeham Road, is at the juncture of Route 47, opposite the Green. Artwork will be available for show and for sale. A portion of the sales benefits the library. For more information, call 860-868-7586 or email gunncirc@biblio.org.