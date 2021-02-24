'Prose and Poetry' exhibit at Washington library opens Feb. 27

contributed /

WASHINGTON — Local artist Susan van Asch van Wyck’s “Prose and Poetry” exhibit in charcoal, graphite, gouache, and pastel will be on display at the Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery in Washington from Feb. 27 through April 10. There will be a “meet the artist” event from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 27.

“I have always been interested in art, and drew and took classes through high school in New Milford. My husband attended school to be an art teacher and the two of us were always a part of that college art community. One of my husband’s teachers, Mike Scope, gave me a great deal of encouragement, which I appreciated and we continued to be involved with a community of artists,” said van Asch van Wyck.