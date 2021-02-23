Proposed overhaul of New Mexico wildlife agency stalls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Legislation that would have overhauled New Mexico’s wildlife management agency stalled in a Senate committee Tuesday after a lengthy debate in which opponents warned that proposed changes to the distribution of hunting tags would devastate guides and outfitters and cost rural communities jobs and revenue.
Some lawmakers said they could support elements of the legislation, such as changing the name of the state Game and Fish Department and broadening its mission to include conservation of species beyond big game like elk and deer.