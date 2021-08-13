Proposed bill would eliminate required conceal carry license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A concealed weapons permit would become optional and the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they're carrying a concealed weapon would be eliminated, under legislation proposed in the Ohio Senate.
The bill is similar to a measure pending in the Ohio House, and is one of several GOP-backed proposals in recent years seeking to expand gun rights in Ohio. The new concealed weapons bill, dubbed “Constitutional Carry” by its backers, was introduced Aug. 5 by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from southern Ohio's Scioto County.