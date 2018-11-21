Proposed $1 billion power plant loses contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A regional power grid operator in Rhode Island has terminated a contract for a proposed $1 billion natural gas-fired power plant.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday approved Intendent System Operator's request to terminate Invenergy's agreement. Officials had said the proposed 1,000-megawatt facility in Burrillville could hurt other proposed power plants.

Invenergy spokeswoman Beth Conley says the ruling won't "impact the future of the project or Invenergy's commitment to Rhode Island." Conley says the Chicago-based company is confident the plant will be built despite delays.

The Rhode Island Energy Facility Siting Board suspended final hearings for Invenergy's project after ISO-New England filed with FERC.