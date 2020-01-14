Proposal to make opioid makers pay for treatment becomes law

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A new Maine law sets a licensing fee for manufacturers of opioids doing business in the state as part of an effort to hold the companies accountable for opioid use disorder.

Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat, proposed the law change, and it became law with the signature of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills over the weekend. The law change allows Maine to collect information from the opioid manufacturers, and the state will use funds from the fees collected to help pay for treatment and recovery programs.

The licensing fee is $55,000. The law also includes a product registration fee of $250,000 that applies to the largest of the opioid manufacturers that sell two million or more doses in the state.

The law officially takes effect 90 days after the Maine Legislature adjourns in April. Jackson said the law change is “about holding companies accountable and making sure they’re the ones paying for treatment and recovery programs.”