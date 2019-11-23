Proposal to keep plastic out of ocean makes progress

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A proposal co-sponsored by Maine’s two U.S. senators to cut down on the amount of plastic debris in the ocean is making progress in the Senate.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the passage of the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act by a Senate committee is an important step toward a cleaner ocean. The proposal was introduced in June and is designed in part to find uses for plastic waste that already exists so it never finds its way to the ocean in the first place.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation passed the bill. The proposal has bipartisan co-sponsors from states on both coasts.