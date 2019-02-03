Proposal in motion to expand access to ND court records

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is inching closer to allowing the public to remotely access court records.

All state court documents are public, but people who want to read them must present themselves at the courthouse. A proposed measure would expand access to court documents via electronic means.

The proposal would act on national legal groups' recommendations to eliminate obstacles to public access, such as commuting to a courthouse.

"If the people want to actually find out how the courts work, they can look," said Jack McDonald, legal counsel for the North Dakota Newspaper Association. "They can go in and see the documents. I think it's opening up the process, and I think nothing but good will come of that."

The state Supreme Court asked the Court Services Administration Committee to consider public comments on the draft measure. The committee met Jan. 18 to assess the comments, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

Sally Holewa, a North Dakota Court Administrator, said remote access wouldn't require a new system, but would need "modifications."

"A big piece of that would be deciding exactly what documents we want out there and what we don't want out there," said Holewa, pointing to family case affidavits containing myriad allegations. "Right now, they're public documents, but if you want them you have to go a courthouse. Physically show up and look at them."

The federal court system controls the Public Access to Court Electronic Records service, which charges 10 cents per page to view court documents online.

Jon Jensen, North Dakota Supreme Court Justice who chairs the Court Services Administration Committee, said the proposal will see some amendments, but no "significant, substantive changes." He noted a Supreme Court staff attorney is now modifying the proposal for the changes. The Supreme Court could receive the amended proposal for consideration soon and a decision could come within 30 days, according to Jenson.

