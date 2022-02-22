Proposal for troops at voting sites on hold in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County Commission has postponed consideration of a member's sweeping proposal to reform county election procedures with a return to paper ballots and the posting of National Guard troops at all voting sites in the Reno-Sparks area.

The proposal was pulled from Tuesday’s agenda at the advice of the district attorney’s office based on concerns that it hadn’t received a full legal review and its consideration could be in violation of open meetings laws, Commission Chairman Vaughn Hartung said.