Projects to improve broadband internet planned in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $9 million on high-speed broadband internet projects in 10 rural Tennessee counties.

USDA officials said in a statement Thursday that the broadband projects will create or improve high speed internet connectivity in more than 3,700 households and more than 70 businesses and farms.

Projects are planned in Cumberland, Houston, Henry, Maury, Montgomery, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Williamson and Wilson counties.

Rural areas around the country have been clamoring for more high-speed internet access for use in schools, libraries, homes and businesses such as farms.

Funds come from the federal ReConnect Pilot Program, which provides loans and grants to help build broadband infrastructure in rural parts of the country. In March 2018, Congress provided $600 million to USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services under the program.