Project to widen Interstate 25 gets federal funding boost

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A plan to widen a section of Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Denver has received a federal funding boost of $65 million.

The Gazette reports the funding for the project was recently awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is seeking to add two toll lanes to about 18 miles (29 kilometers) of interstate connecting Monument to Castle Rock. The additional lanes would widen the road to three lanes in each direction.

Department spokeswoman Tamara Rollison says all of the project's funding sources have now been secured, including $35 million from El Paso and Douglas counties and $250 million to be generated from the sale of state-owned buildings.

Officials say construction could start as soon as the late summer.

