Project to replace I-495 bridge in Haverhill gets underway

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — A $102 million project to replace one of the Interstate 495 bridges that crosses the Merrimack River in Massachusetts is about to start.

The project , which will completely demolish and replace the existing bridge between exits 48 and 49 in Haverhill, is expected to take place in four stages over the next four years, starting this week.

It won't be completed until June 2022.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that an executive for the project contractor says the 712-foot bridge is 57 years old and is in "dire" need of replacement.

Despite the scope of the project, three lanes of travel will be maintained in each direction except for temporary nighttime closures during off-peak times.

The new bridge will be wider, with full-width breakdown lanes on each side of both travel directions.