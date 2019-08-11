Project aims to improve access to Washington wildlife refuge

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) — Work is underway to improve pedestrian access to a unit of the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge.

The Columbian reports work began this summer on the project, estimated to cost between $3 million and $5 million, which will create dedicated pedestrian and bicycle access to the refuge from existing sidewalks near Ridgefield city limits.

The Federal Highway Administration will contribute around $3.1 million. The city, county and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Pacific Region also are contributing.

Previously pedestrians walked along a road in a ditch to reach the Carty Unit. Port of Ridgefield CEO Brent Grening says that was dangerous.

The new walkway is expected to be finished by Oct. 3.

Culvert improvements are also planned to help prevent water from backing up on sections of the road.

