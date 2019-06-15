Progressive planning car insurance rate cut in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Some Louisiana drivers will see their car insurance rates drop starting later this summer.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Thursday that he has approved a 2.2% rate decrease for private passenger automobile policies through Progressive Security Insurance.

The insurance department says Progressive is the second-largest auto insurer in Louisiana. Donelon says more than 175,000 of the company's policyholders will see the lower rate when they renew their policies, starting in September.

The insurance department says Donelon over the last year also approved three rate drops for private passenger vehicle coverage through State Farm, the largest car insurer in Louisiana with 1 million policies.