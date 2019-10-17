Programs slated by Chamber

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will offer a Speed Networking event, a networking and education program at the Apple Store and a Breakfast Networking Scene.

A Speed Networking event will be held Oct. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall at New Milford Public Library on Main Street.

Speed networking is a method of making a potential business contact by briefly speaking one-on-one with people at an organized event and exchanging contact details.

These free sessions will include a structured networking period and an open networking period so members can follow up with new acquaintances they met during the evening.

Each attendee is encouraged to prepare an elevator pitch and bring a stack of business cards.

Due to the format of Speed Networking, guidelines have been created: one representative per Chamber membership may attend, attendance is limited to 30 participants, we are operating on a first come/first served basis, and registration is required.

To register, email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or call 860-354-6080.

The chamber, in conjunction with the Apple Store, will hold a networking and educational event, “Exploring the Mobile Office with Apple Solutions,” Oct. 29 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Apple Store at the Danbury Fair Mall in Danbury.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs will attend the program that will offer a look at the new operating systems for iPad and iPhone.

Attendees will explore the redesigned home screen, powerful improvements to multitasking, and significant changes to the file system, as well as discuss the enhanced options with mobile device management to keep individuals connected while keeping information private and secure.

Following the one-hour presentation, there will be additional time for networking and hands-on exploration of the latest Apple products.

Space is limited. For more information and RSVP, email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or call 860-354-6080.

A Breakfast Networking Scene will be held Nov. 18 from 8 to 9 a.m. at GeronNursing & Respite Care at 42 Main St. in New Milford.

The structured, morning networking event is offered exclusively to members of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce.

The schedule will include breakfast/open networking from 8 to 8:15 a.m.; 30 seconds to one minute of elevator speeches about the attendee’s business from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m., with the sponsor business to address attendees; and follow-up with attendees from 8:45 to 9 a.m.

To attend, Chamber members need to be in good standing (2019 dues paid). Only one representative per Chamber membership is permitted.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.