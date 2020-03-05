Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

Junior room events will include Lunch Bunch in the junior room March 12, 19 and 26 at noon; a STEAM Team activity with balloons for students in second grade and up March 13 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; a family dinner and screening of the movie “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (bring dinner) March 13 at 6 p.m.; a butterfly story hour March 14 at 10:30 a.m.; a puppet-making event and puppet show March 18 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; a program about colors March 21 at 10:30 a.m.; a TAB meeting for children in grades 5 and up March 27at 4 p.m.; a TAB Book Club March 27 at 4 p.m.; and a teen movie night, featuring a screening of “Marvel Movie Series: Arc of the Infinity Stones,” March 27 at 7 p.m.

Adult offerings will include one-on-one tech advice March 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; part one of the “West Side Story” series March 7 at 2:30 p.m. at town hall; Kent Knitters March 11-12, 18-19, 25-26; more tech help March 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; part two of the “West Side Story” series March 14 at 2:30 p.m. at town hall; part three of the “West Side Story” series March 21 at 2:30 p.m. at town hall; Chess Club March 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.; the start of the spring book discussion series March 26 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.; and part four of the “West Side Story” series March 28 at 2:30 p.m. at town hall.

For more information, call 860-927-3761.