Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

The library will temporarily move on Jan. 15 to 19 and 23 Kent Green Boulevard for a few weeks.

The estimated time of returning to 32 North Main St. is early February.

The library is closing so it can take care of some long-deferred and necessary repairs including asbestos remediation and new carpet installation.

Junior room events will include Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 Jan. 14, 21 and 28 and Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch in the junior room Jan. 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at noon; a family dinner and screening of “Brave” Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. and a family dinner and screening of “Ugly Dolls” Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. (bring picnic dinner); a story hour about penguins Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m.; Safe Sitter training for students in sixth grade and up Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a snow story hour Jan. 18 at 10:30 a.m.; a TAB knitting and crochet circle for students in second grade and up Jan. 20 and Feb. 10 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; a draw cute animals program Jan. 25 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; a TAB knitting and crochet circle Jan. 27 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; a “Take Your Child to the Library Day” story hour Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m.; a Valentine’s making event Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m.; Cocoa Club Feb. 8 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Valentine making at the Kent Center School Chocolate Fest Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB meeting for children in grades 5 and up Feb. 21 at 4 p.m.; a TAB Book Club, featuring a discussion of “The Jumbies Series” by Tracey Baptiste, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m.; a teddy bear story hour Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m.; and a “STEAM! Doughnuts” program Feb. 28 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Adult offerings will include more tech help Jan. 11 and Feb. 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; “Reading from Writing Your Life” Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.; the Kent Library Association meeting Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.; a program with sculptor Peter Woytuk Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at Kent Town Hall; Bridge 1.0 Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kent Senior & Nutrition Center; and one-on-one tech advice Feb. 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call 860-927-3761.