Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include a family dinner and screening of “Arthur Christmas” Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. (bring picnic dinner); an author reading and reception with author Joanna Kelly, author of “The Jolly Woodman,” Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.; Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 Dec. 17, 24 and 31 and Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 10:30 a.m.; ornament making Dec. 18 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; a TAB meeting for youths in fifth grade and up Dec. 19 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up Dec. 19 at 4 p.m.; Lunch Bunch in the junior room Dec. 19 and 26 and Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at noon; a STEM flow in the dark program Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m.; a holiday story hour Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m.; a TAB knitting and crochet circle for students in second grade and up Dec. 23 and Jan. 20 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; a TAB black light party for students in fifth grade and up Dec. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; a Science Tellers aliens show program Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.; a TAB/Wassiac Project collaboration, “iPhone Photography Workshop,” Dec. 30 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; teen trivia night for students in fifth grade and up Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.; a TAB Gallery opening Jan. 5 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; a family dinner and screening of “Brave” Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. (bring picnic dinner); a story hour about penguins Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m.; Safe Sitter training for students in sixth grade and up Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and a snow story hour Jan. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

Adult offerings will include Kent Knitters Dec. 18-19 and 26 and Jan. 2, 8-9, from noon to 3 p.m.; a poetry and music night Dec. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m.; more tech help Dec. 14 and Jan. 11 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Chess Club Dec. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice for Apple products Jan. 4 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; the Kent Library Association meeting Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.; and a program with sculptor Peter Woytuk Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at Kent Town Hall.