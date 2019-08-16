Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include story hour with Miss Sarah Aug. 18 at 1 p.m.; Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 Aug. 20 and 27 and Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch in the junior room Aug. 22 and 29 and Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at noon; a babysitting training course for kids in grade six and up Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the Kent Carnival Aug. 31 from noon to 3 p.m.; a STEM program, “Exploring Science through Fun with Water” Sept. 9 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; a TAB meeting for youths in fifth grade and up Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.; a screening of “Avengers 4: Endgame” for students in fifth grade and up Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.; a half day of games, crafts and more for students in K-5 Sept. 25 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.;and a pirates story hour Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

Adult offerings will include a farewell event for Kim Seeger, co-director of children’s services, Aug. 16 at 4:30 p.m.; Chess Club Aug. 17 and Sept. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.; summer creative journaling Aug. 18 from noon to 2 p.m.; Kent Knitters Aug. 20-21, 27-28 and Sept. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 from noon to 3 p.m.; a computer class for beginners Aug. 21 and 24 from 2 to 3 p.m.; an exhibit of art by Kent and Falls Village artist Kathy Wismar Sept. 4 through Oct. 31; a financial program, “Tax-Smart Saving & Investing,” Sept. 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; a book talk and signing with Betty Krasne, author of “The Good Life?,” Sept. 7 at 3 p.m.; an opening reception for an art show by Kathy Wismar Sept. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.; a poetry and music night Sept. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m.; more tech help Sept. 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice for Apple products Sept. 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a tour of local artists’ studios Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. ($75); and a quiz night, held at Kent firehouse, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. (must sign up by calling 860-927-3761).

For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.