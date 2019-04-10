Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include Li Liu the Acrobat for students in kindergarten and up April 13 at 1 p.m.; a STEM challenge for students in kindergarten and up April 15 at 1 p.m.; Lego building with David for all ages April 16 from 1 to 3 p.m.; “Air is All Around Us” with the Kent Conservation Commission April 17 at 10:30 a.m.; a TAB meeting April 18 and May 16 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up April 18 and May 20 at 4 p.m.; Lunch Bunch April 18 and 25 and May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 12:30 p.m.; Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 April 16, 23 and 30 and May 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 10:30 a.m.; an Easter story hour for all ages April 20 at 10:30 a.m.; a half-day of games, crafts and more April 24 and May 15 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; bookmark making for all ages May 1 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; “Star Wars” crafts for all ages May 4 at 10:30 a.m.; Mother’s Day story hour for all ages May 11 at 10:30 a.m.; “Gardening at the Library” May 20 at 3:30 p.m.; a teen lip sync battle for students in fifth grade and up May 30 at 3:30 p.m.; and a Memorial Day bake sale May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Adult offerings will include tech help April 13 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; gentle yoga April 13, 20 and 27 and May 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.; Kent Knitters April 16-17 and 23-24 and May 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22 from noon to 3 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice for Apple products only May 4 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a spring book discussion program April 18 and May 16 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Chess Club April 20 and May 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.; a financial program May 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; a college planning workshop May 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; tech help May 11 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a program about climate change May 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. (at town hall); opening of the annual book sale May 24 from noon to 5 p.m.; the annual book sale May 25 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 26 from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information and RSVP to events, call 860-927-3761.