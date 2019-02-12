Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 Feb. 19 and 26 and March 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch Feb. 21 and 28 and March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 12:30 p.m.; after-school buddies program, featuring TAB kids paired up with younger children, Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m.; a teen movie night, featuring a screening of “Robin Hood” (PG-13) for children in grade five and up, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.; a TAB meeting for youths in fifth grade and up Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m.; a family skating party Feb. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. (at Kent School); a TAB meeting Feb. 28 and March 28 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up Feb. 28 and March 28 at 4 p.m.; a peep diorama contest beginning March 1; Dr. Seuss crafts March 2 at 10:30 a.m.; a family dinner (bring picnic dinner) and screening of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” March 8 at 6 p.m.; Teen Cupcake Wars for students in fifth grade and up ($5 entry fee) March 15 at 7 p.m.; a St. Patrick’s Day story hour for all ages, co-sponsored by the MOM’s Club of New Milford, March 16 at 10:30 a.m.; Wacky Waffle Making March 25 at 3:30 p.m.; a half-day of games, crafts and more March 27 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.;

Adult offerings will include Chess Club Feb. 16 and March 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.; gentle yoga Feb. 16 and 23 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. ($10/class), with registration required; Kent Knitters Feb. 20-21 and 27-28 and March 20-21 from noon to 3 p.m.; and “The History of LGBTQ People” at town hall Feb. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.; “Tips for Maintaining Safety in the Home,” presented by the New Milford Visiting Nurse Association and sponsored by the Kent Community Fund, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. (RSVP required); Kent Knitters Feb. 27-28 and March 6-7, 13-14 and 27-28 from noon to 3 p.m.; tech help March 2 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; “Children: Our Treasure, Our Future, UN-UNICEF” with guests speaker Attorney Terri Brennan March 2 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice March 9 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; bridge 2.0 March 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.; Color Your World March 11 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; gentle yoga March 16 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.; an opening reception of an art show by Kent photographer Karen Chase March 16 from 2 to 4 p.m., with the show to run through April 30; a spring book discussion program March 21 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.; and a program with eco-friendly garden coach Karen Bussolini March 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information and RSVP to events, call 860-927-3761.