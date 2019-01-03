Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include LEGO Robotics for kids in grades three and up (not a drop-off event for kids under 12) Jan. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.; a teddy bear tea party story hour Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m. (registration required); Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 and Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 12:30 p.m.; a STEM challenge for children in kindergarten and up Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m.; a half-day of games, crafts and fun for kids in K-5 (bring bagged lunch or snack; no peanut products permitted) Jan. 23 and Feb. 6 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; a Safe Sitter babysitting training session for youths in sixth grade and up Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($20; bring lunch); a TAB meeting for youths in fifth grade and up Jan. 31 and Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up Jan. 31 and Feb. 28 at 4 p.m.; Take Your Child to the Library Day for all ages Feb. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m.; a teen program for youths in fifth grade and up Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.; a Valentine’s story hour Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m.; a drop-in Valentine making session Feb. 14 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and afterschool buddies program, featuring TAB kids paired up with younger children, Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m.

Adult offerings will include gentle yoga Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 and Feb. 9, 16 and 23 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. ($10/class), with registration required; one-on-one tech advice Jan. 5 and Feb. 2 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Kent Knitters Jan. 9-10, 16-17, 23-24 and Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28 from noon to 3 p.m.; tech help Jan. 12 and Feb. 9 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; an improv comedy for beginners workshop Jan. 12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; “To Kill a Mockingbird: An Exploration Part 1” Jan. 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at town hall; Color Your World Jan. 14 and Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m.; Chess Club Jan. 19 and Feb. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.; Kent Library Association annual meeting Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.; “To Kill a Mockingbird: An Exploration Part 2” Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. at town hall; “To Kill a Mockingbird: An Exploration Part 3” Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at town hall; poetry and music night Feb. 2 from 7 to 9 p.m.; a financial program Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and “The History of LGBTQ People” at town hall Feb. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information and RSVP to events, call 860-927-3761.