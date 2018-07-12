Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days and weeks.

The Junior Room is offering library camp Wednesdays through Aug. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Stories, games, crafts, snacks, special guests and more will be offered.

Registration is required for each week, as space is limited.

The Junior Room’s summer reading is under way.

Children entering pre-kindergarten through fourth grade can participate.

Bingo boards can be picked up at the library or downloaded online, with each bingo worth a ticket to wine prizes.

Children in fifth grade and up can participate in teen summer reading, earning a point for each teen event attended, volunteer job or outside project.

Prizes will be awarded.

Teen programs include mandala rock painting July 6 at 7 p.m.; a screening of “The Greatest Showman” July 13 at 7 p.m.; Zumba and a pizza party July 20 at 7 p.m.; “Name that Tune” July 27 at 7 p.m.; code cracker, a town-wide scavenger hunt and puzzle night, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.; and reading logs are due Aug. 8.

Other Junior Room offerings will include Rhythm and Rhyme for ages infant through 3 July 17, 24 and 31 and Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch at Emery Park July 12, 19 and 26 and Aug. 2, 9 and 16 at noon; STEM challenges for students in kindergarten and up July 16 and 30 at 1:30 p.m.; dinner (bring your own) and a screening of “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) July 21 at 6 p.m.; Lego challenges for all ages July 23 and Aug. 6 at 1:30 p.m.; a DJ Red Supreme Dance Party Workshop for all ages Aug. 8 at 11 a.m.; gardening story hour for ages 2 to 7 Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m.; a screening of “Avengers: Infinity Wars” for kids in fifth grade and up Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.; and Safe Sitter training for kids in sixth grade and up Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adult offerings will include tech help July 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; poetry and music night July 7 from 7 to 9 p.m.; Color Your World July 9 and Aug. 13 at the senior center; Kent Knitters July 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 and Aug. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30; an opening reception for an art exhibit, featuring works by Lynn and Ron Jones, July 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice July 14 and Aug. 4 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; “Life Insurance for the Living” July 21 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; tech help Aug. 11 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; “An Afternoon of Story & Song with Steve Katz” at the Fife ’n Drum Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. ($20); and a health program, “How Sitting at Your Desk Affects Your Health, Well Being and Efficiency, and What to Do About it” Aug. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.For more information and registration for programs, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.