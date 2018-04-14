Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days and weeks.

Junior room offerings will include Rhythm and Rhyme for children ages birth to 3 April 17, 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 10:45 a.m.; STEAM program for youths in third grade and up April 16 at 1 p.m.; a screening of “Coco” for all ages April 17 at 1 p.m.; a bird identification lecture with Laurie Doss April 18 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch for all ages April 19 and 26 and May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 12:30 p.m.; Lego free play for all ages April 19 from 10:30 a.m. to noon; a teen movie and quiz night, with a screening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” for youths in fifth grade and up April 20 at 6:30 p.m.; a Grumbling Gryphons workshop April 21 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at town hall; a Grumbling Gryphons performance April 21 at 2 p.m. at town hall; half-day activities April 25 and May 23 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; a TAB meeting for youths in fifth grade and up April 28 and May 24 at 3:30 p.m.; TAB Book Club, featuring a discussion of “The Empty Chair” by Erin Hunter, April 28 and a title to be announced May 24 at 4 p.m.; a special story hour for ages 2 to 9 May 5 at 10:30 a.m.; Afterschool Buddies (younger children are paired with older TAB youth for an afternoon of games and crafts) May 10 at 3:30 p.m.; and a junior room bake sale May 26.

Adult offerings will include “More Tech Help” April 14 and May 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Kent Knitters April 18, 19, 25 and 26 and May 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31 from noon to 3 p.m.; a spring book discussion about “The Light Between Oceans” by M.L. Stedman April 19 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Chess April 21 at 1 p.m.; an afternoon with filmmaker Lynn Novick April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice May 5 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; “Color Your World” May 14 at 2 p.m. at senior center; a program about Lyme Disease May 19 from 2 to 4 p.m.; a special program, a dinner theater, “Love from Louisa; Louisa May Alcott and the Making of ‘Little Women,’” May 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fife ’n Drum ($60/person); the opening of the annual book sale May 25 from noon to 5 p.m., May 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 27 from noon to 5 p.m. and May 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and registration for programs, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.