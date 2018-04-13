Programs planned at Deer Pond Farm

Deer Pond Farm in Sherman has announced its upcoming programs.

Reservations are required for all programs at ctaudubon.org/deer-pond-farm-programs-classes/.

Offerings will include an afternoon migration walk with Miley Bull, senior director of science and conservation for the Connecticut Audubon Society, April 13 from 1 to 3 p.m.; a Quaker Pond bird walk April 19 from 9 to 11 a.m.; book club with Cathy Hagadorn, director and Deer Pond Farm, and volunteer Elissa Johnson, environmental science teacher, who will discuss “Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How they Communicate - Discoveries from a Secret World” by Peter Wohlleben April 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sherman Library; a morning bird walk, consisting of a flat loop, April 25 at 9 a.m.; and an Arbor Day tree walk with local arborist Robert Judd and Deirdra Walin, program coordinator at Deer Pond, April 28 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Attendees should dress appropriately for each event, bring binoculars and a camera.

The cost is free for members and $5 for non-members, unless otherwise noted.

For more information and sign up, visit Deer Pond’s website.

For information and sign up for the book club, call 860-354-2455.