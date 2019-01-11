Programs on tap at library

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present three special programs - a book signing and presentation, a “Birds at the Feeder” program and a pop-up pub - next month.

Charles McNair, M.D. will offer a book signing and presentation for “Soldiers of a Foreign War,” his novel set in War Zone C, Tay Ninh Province, South Vietnam Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. at the library on South Street.

During six months spanning 1969 and 1970, the 83rd Surgical Hospital doctors and nurses treat the wounds sustained by the American soldiers while being targeted by enemy gunners.

Also depicted are the daily struggles of two American Infantry platoons, a three-man North Vietnamese combat cell, and Vietnam civilians caught up in the deadly combat.

The author took a year off college and served as an operating room technician in the 45th Surgical Hospital, Tay Ninh province, South Vietnam.

After his year of service Dr. McNair returned to college and then medical school, and was a practicing internist for over 35 years.

Expert birder Angela Dimmitt will present an informational program, “Birds at the Feeder,” Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the South Street library.

Designed to appeal to children and adults, the interactive program will address the many species of birds that enliven our winters.

Dimmitt is a board member of Connecticut Ornithological Society and president of the Western Connecticut Bird Club.

A pop-up pub, featuring beers from area brewers, musical entertainment and fireside refreshments, will be held Jan. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hodge Memorial Library on Route 67.

The Friends of the Roxbury Library will also open their bookshop, “The Next Chapter,” at the Hodge for browsing and purchases.