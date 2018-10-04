Programs on tap at VCA

Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer several activities in the coming days.

Wheel With Friends for adults only will be held Oct. 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. and Oct. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Dirty Date Night, a two-part class, will be held Oct. 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 7 to 9 p.m.

For more information, RSVP and fees, call the Main Street center at 860-354-4318.