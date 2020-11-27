Programs on tap at Deer Pond Farm

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman has announced its upcoming programs.

Offerings will include a hike/snowshoe trip Dec. 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; birding with Stefan Martin Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon; a trails tour with Cahty Hagadorn, farm director, Dec. 9 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.; and a native winter tree identification and benefits to bird event Dec. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Registration is required, unless otherwise noted.

The farm’s trails remain open for the public dawn to dusk.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, RSVP and fees, call 860-799-4074.