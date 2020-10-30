Programs on tap at Deer Pond Farm

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman has announced its upcoming programs.

Offerings will include a hike Nov. 6 at 11 a.m.; a stonewall nature hike Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; a fall migration sparrow walk Nov. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m.; a fall garden series program, “Garden Clean-Up and Seed Saving,” Nov. 14 from 10 to 11 a.m.; a beginner’s bird series program, “Winter Bird Feeding,” Nov. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m.; a winter birds adaptations in the New England forum walk Nov. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.; and a fall migration bird walk Nov. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Registration is required, unless otherwise noted.

The farm’s trails remain open for the public dawn to dusk.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, RSVP and fees, call 860-799-4074.