Programs on tap at Deer Pond Farm

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman has announced its upcoming programs.

Offerings will include a fall foliage first Friday hike Oct. 2 at 9 a.m.; a fall migration bird walk Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.; a fall garden program, “Transforming Your Garden into a Pollination Garden,” Oct. 3 from 1 to 2 p.m.; a beginning birding program, “ID & Citizen Science,” Oct. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m.; native plants and wildlife benefits Oct. 10 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; a fall migration sparrow walk Oct. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m.; shrubs and trees for wildlife Oct. 18 from 1 to 2 p.m.; and a fall foliage forest walk Oct. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Registration is required, unless otherwise noted.

The farm’s trails remain open for the public dawn to dusk.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, RSVP and fees, call 860-799-4074.