Programs for tweens, teens under way

New Milford Public Library will offer several programs for tweens and teens this school year.

Due to the library renovation and expansion, all programs will be held at the Marsh Parish House behind the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St.

Offerings will include a Pilates mini boot camp (bring yoga mats) with instructor Sandra Hernandez Oct. 22 and 29 from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

In addition, several monthly programs for youths in grades 6 to 12 will begin next month.

Activities will include Dungeons and Dragons the first Monday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. ; a creative writing club the second Wednesday of each month from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; and games and Chess Club the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m.

A Tweens and Teens Library Advisory Board, will plan upcoming library events and community service projects, will soon begin, with its first meeting Oct. 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Going forward, TTLAB will meet on the third Wednesday each month from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

For homeschool families with kids in middle school and high school, Homeschool Extra will meet Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Participants will vote on topics to learn about each month and will decide the best ways to study—presentations, book club, art projects, science experiments and more.

Registration is required for most programs by calling 860-355-1191 or emailing aberkun@biblio.org.