Program to remember Barbara Hyatt

A special program to honor the late Barbara Hyatt of New Milford will be held June 24 at 1 p.m. at the New Milford Historical Society & Museum.

Hyatt, who served as the town’s longtime Republican Registrar of Voters, working until her retirement in her mid-80s, was a member of the historical society,

Art Cummings and Jeanne Garvey will be among the guest speakers, and Cathy Reynolds will sing at the museum on Aspetuck Avenue.

While living in New Milford, Barbara became friendly with resident June Mitchell, who encouraged her to join the Republican Town Committee.

Hyatt worked as a Realtor, working in a number of offices in town, and was once named Realtor of the Year.

She was a justice of the peace, was active in the Roger Sherman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Order of the Eastern Star.