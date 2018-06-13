Program to remember Barbara Hyatt

A special program to honor the late Barbara Hyatt, of New Milford, will take place June 24 at 1 p.m. at the New Milford Historical Society & Museum.

Hyatt, who served as the town’s longtime Republican Registrar of Voters, working until her retirement in her mid-80s, was a member of the historical society,

Art Cummings and Jeanne Garvey will be among the guest speakers, and Cathy Reynolds will sing at the museum on Aspetuck Avenue.

Hyatt was born in Prescque Isle, Maine, in December 1926, one of five children.

She and her mother moved to Boston and, when the war broke out, moved to Milford, where she met her future husband, Charlie “Dutch” Hyatt.

The Hyatt family lived in Newtown for 10 years before moving to New Milford, where Charlie Hyatt, a state trooper, assumed the position as the first New Milford resident state trooper.

While living in New Milford, Barbara Hyatt became friendly with resident June Mitchell, who encouraged her to join the Republican Town Committee.

Hyatt worked as a Realtor, working in a number of offices in town, and was once named Realtor of the Year.

She was a justice of the peace, was active in the Roger Sherman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Hyatt also traveled the world, often visiting friends in Germany, France and South Africa, as well took trips with her granddaughter to Asia, Ireland and Scotland.

Her hobbies were tole painting, genealogy and map collecting.

Hyatt was the mother of four daughters and had five grandchildren.