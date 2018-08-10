Program to focus on sculptor Paddock

The Kent Art Association will present the fourth lecture in its “Discovering Our Founders” series Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. at its gallery.

The program at the 21 South Main St. gallery will focus on sculptor and artist Willard Dryden Paddock.

Husband and wife artists Deborah Chabrian and Ed Martinez, who reside in Paddoc’s former home and studio in South Kent and who have done extensive research on Paddock, will discuss his life and work.

A question and answer session will follow, along with refreshments.

Paddock was the only founding member of KAA who is primarily known for his work in sculpture.

Future talks will be held Aug. 25, when former KAA President Paul Gould, who was a friend of James Floyd Clymer, will discuss Clymer and his father-in-law, Frederuck Judd Waugh; Sept. 15, when Barbara Sussman will talk about her grandfather, the artist Spencer Baird Nichols; and Nov. 17, when Kent Historical Society Curator Marge Smith will talk about George Laurence Nelson.

Still to be scheduled are Eliot Candee Clarke and F. Luis Mora.

A donation of $5 is suggested.

For information, call 860-927-3989.