Program to focus on benefits of rain gardens

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present a program about the multiple benefits of a rain garden May 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Cynthia Rabinowitz, executive director of the Northwest Conservation District, will lead the program at the South Street library.

She will discuss why rain gardens are important for the environment and techniques required to create one in the home yard.

Storm water runs off from roads, roofs, driveways, parking lots and other impervious surfaces. It picks up and carries numerous pollutants into our waterways that can cause problems in very small amounts.

Pollutants in stormwater may include antifreeze, grease, oil and heavy metals from cars; fertilizers, pesticides and other chemicals from gardens, homes and businesses; bacteria from pet wastes and failing septic systems; and sediment from poor construction site practices. If not properly managed, stormwater can flood and damage homes and businesses, flood septic system drain fields, erode stream channels, and damage or destroy fish and wildlife habitat. Because less water soaks into the ground, drinking water supplies are not replenished and streams and wetlands are not recharged.

This can lead to water shortages for people and inadequate stream flows for fish. Rain gardens are designed to collect water that would otherwise run off into brooks, rivers, and Long Island Sound and redirects it into the earth.

For more information, call 860-350-2181.