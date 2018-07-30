Program to focus on Lake Waramaug

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a visual presentation, “How We Got the Lake from Green to Clean,” focusing on Lake Waramaug, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Sean Hayden, Lake Waramaug Task Force Executive Director, will lead the program at the Wykeham Road.

Hayden will highlight all the task force has done, is doing and planning to do to protect and improve the water quality of the lake.

Much of what the task force does happens with little fanfare and is often out of sight of many who enjoy the lake.

The main topics of discussions will include the in-lake layer aeration system, water quality sampling, the Zooplankton Farm on Arrow Point, trout stocking and its effect on the health of the lake, construction inspections, site plan reviews, agricultural land management assistance, environmental education and outreach, the Aquatic Invasive Weed Eradication Program and more.

Registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.