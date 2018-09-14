Program to focus on KAA founding member

The Kent Art Association will present the fifth lecture in its “Discovering Our Founders” series Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. at its gallery.

The program at the 21 South Main St. gallery will focus on Spencer Baird Nicholas, one of the nine founders of the KAA.

Barbara Sussman, a respected artist and gallery owner from Hoosick Falls, N.Y., will discuss her grandfather, Baird Nichols.

The next talk will be held Nov. 17, when Kent Historical Society Curator Marge Smith will talk about George Laurence Nelson.

Still to be scheduled are Eliot Candee Clarke and F. Luis Mora.

A donation of $5 is suggested.

For more information, call 860-927-3989.