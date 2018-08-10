Program to focus on French author Proust

Temple Sholom in New Milford will present a program about French author Marcel Proust and his complicated relationship with his Jewish heritage Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Temple member and renowned architect Robert Courturier will engage Barnard College professor Caroline Weber in the question-and-answer program at the Temple on Route 7.

The event will be followed by a wine and cheese reception.

Rabbi Ari Rosenberg said the program came about after Couturier and Weber held a similar program at the New York Public Library.

With Couturier guiding the session, Weber will discuss Proust and his tumultuous times.

Proust’s mother was Jewish but like most children of mixed marriages at that time, he was christened in the Catholic Church. His relationship with Judaism was complicated by the rising influence of anti-Semitism in France during his lifetime.

Weber is a professor of French comparative literature. Her books include “Queen of Fashion: What Marie Antoinette Wore to the Revolution” (2006) and “Proust’s Duchess” (2018).

Books will be available to purchase.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-0273.