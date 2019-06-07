Program to explore music of Brahms

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a musically enhanced visual presentation, “The Chamber Music of Brahms,” June 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Music Mountain’s artistic director, Oskar Espina-Ruiz, will lead the program at the Wykeham Road library.

To help celebrate Music Mountain’s 90th year with the 2019 festival season, which will begin the second weekend in June, Espina-Ruiz will give a talk about Brahms’ chamber works, exploring his music through audio samples and short explanations, including insights into his late Clarinet Quintet and the origins of his Piano Quintet.

Music Mountain will feature the music of Brahms, considered as one of the 19th century’s greatest master composer of the Romantic Era, at eight concerts this summer.

Espina-Ruiz has performed at major concert halls and festivals to high critical acclaim, including concerto performances at the Philharmonic Hall in St. Petersburg, Russia, and recitals in New York City, Washington D.C., Moscow, Madrid, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

His chamber music collaborations include the American, Argus, Ariel, Cassatt, Daedalus, Escher and Shanghai quartets.

Current projects include the release of a new album for clarinet and piano with pianist Victoria Schwartzman and the premier of a concerto by Alfonso Fuentes.

He is clarinet artist faculty at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and artistic director at Treetops Chamber Music Society and Music Mountain Festival in Connecticut.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.