Program to explore exoplanets

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold its next “Second Saturday Stars” program, “Exoplanets: Beyond our Solar System,” Oct. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The program will focus on the mysterious worlds discovered orbiting distant stars, as well as the tools used to find them.

The observatory is located behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.