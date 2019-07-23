Program to explore Treaty of Versailles

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a lecture commemorating the centennial of the signing of the Treaty of Versaille Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Author, historian and professor Mark Albertson will present the program, “The Treaty of Versaille From Victory to Chaos,” at the Wykeham Road library.

The Versailles Treaty, signed on June 28, 1919 in the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles in Paris, was the peace settlement between Germany and the Allied Powers that officially ended World War I.

However, the conditions in the treaty were so controversial and punitive upon Germany. It required them to accept full responsibility for the loss of life and damages during the war - the guilt clause.

It also required them to disarm, give up territory, and pay reparations in an amount that would decimate its economy.

Many believe the treaty laid the groundwork that caused the political, economic and military conditions bringing Hitler and the Nazis to power in Germany and blamed for causing the global conflict - World War II.

Alberton is the historical research editor at Army Aviation magazine and is the historian for the Army Aviation Association of America.

He has authored several books: “USS Connecticut: Constitution State Battleship;” “They’ll Have to Follow You!: The Triumph of the Great White Fleet;” and “On History.”

He is working on the second of a two-volume history of Army Aviation.

Albertson teaches as an adjunct at Norwalk Community College on the topics such as World War 1, World War 11, Vietnam, Iraq, The American Empire, the Nazi Revolution and Jihad.

An avid speaker, he travels widely throughout Connecticut presenting topics of history and current events in a variety of venues.

In May 2005, he was presented with a General Assembly Citation by both houses of Congress in Hartford for his efforts in commemorating the centennial of battleship Connecticut.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.