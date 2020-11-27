Program to explore ‘Spirit of Christmas Past’

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a free virtual program, "The Spirit of Christmas Past: Four Centuries of Christmas in New England," Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. with Kenneth Turino, who will trace the development of the celebration of Christmas from the time it was outlawed in 17th Century New England through the beginning of the 21st Century. Above is "The Santa Claus Story Book," a Christmas gift to Kendall Folinsbee from his aunt in 1894, which is from the collection of the Gunn Historical Museum.

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a free virtual program, “The Spirit of Christmas Past: Four Centuries of Christmas in New England,” Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Kenneth Turino will present an illustrated lecture tracing the development of the celebration of Christmas from the time it was outlawed in 17th Century New England through the beginning of the 21st Century when all the trappings of a traditional Christmas were in place.

For many, the celebration of Christmas today is the most important holiday of the year. But many of the customs that are taken for granted as part of the current holiday festivities and religious celebrations are a product of more recent history.

The presentation will look at how Christmas was transformed from a rowdy celebration to a family centered event.

Some Washington Christmas traditions and stories will also be highlighted in the program.

Turino is a curator, educator, director, producer, and author. He holds a Masters of Arts degree in teaching, museum education from George Washington University.

As Manager of Community Partnerships and Resource Development at Historic New England, the oldest, largest and most comprehensive regional preservation organization in the country, he oversees community engagement projects throughout the region and is responsible for the exhibitions program at the Sarah Orne Jewett Museum and Visitor Center and the Langdon House.

His exhibitions include the award-winning Yankee Remix with Mass MoCA. His films have been shown on PBS including the prizewinning film “Back to School: Lessons from Norwich's (VT) One-Room Schoolhouses.”

Turino has published numerous public history articles, including many with a focus on interpreting historic sites and on LGBTQ history.

His most recent publication in 2019, with Max von Balgooy, is “Reinventing the Historic House Museum, New Approaches and Proven Solutions,” editors, for Rowman & Littlefield, was just nominated as book of the year to the National Council on Public History.

Currently, he has a book on the history of Christmas in development. He has served on the Council for the American Association for State and Local History and teaches a day long workshop on historic houses for them. He frequently consults on interpretive planning and community engagement projects at historic sites. These include Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage in Nashville, Tennessee, James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange, Virginia, and Trent House in Trenton, N.J.

Turino is on the faculty of Tufts University in the Museum Studies Department, where he teaches courses on Exhibition Planning and Reimagining Historic House Museums.

Registration is required by visiting https://tinyurl.com/yylouq7r.