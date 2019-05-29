Program to explore DaVinci’s ‘Mona Lisa’

Kent Art Association Gallery will present a program about Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting of the “Mona Lisa” June 8 at 2 p.m.

The small 21” x 30” portrait of the woman with the mysterious smile and no eyebrows is one of Louvre Museum’s prized pieces of artwork.

But, what if there were another one that can also be authenticated as having been painted by Da Vinci?

In 1919 another Mona Lisa was discovered, but unlike all other claims, this one has passed every scientific test as well as won the approval of many Mona Lisa and Da Vinci scholars.

If this version, which is strongly believed to be an earlier version of the painting hanging in the Louvre, wins the approval of all scholars, it could change everything.

In this talk, art historian Matt Soltis will explore this possibility and it is implications in addition to an in depth discussion of the painting itself.

Soltis is a graduate of Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, N.Y., where he earned his bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in art.

While at college, he discovered he had more than just a passion for the history of art, but also a love of creating it and uses his experience as an oil painter to give insight to the techniques used by artists like Da Vinci.

Soltis is member of the Cornwall Arts Collective and has given several art history lectures

For more information, call the 21 South Main St. gallery at 860-927-3989.