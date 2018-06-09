Program may not curb disparity in campaign spending

BOSTON (AP) — The race for governor is shaping up to be the most lopsided in Massachusetts history when it comes to campaign war chests — and a state program aimed at rewarding candidates who volunteer to rein in spending isn't likely to make much a dent in the disparity.

State election officials this week announced that nine Massachusetts statewide candidates have opted to participate including Democratic gubernatorial candidates Jay Gonzalez and Bob Massie and Republican gubernatorial hopeful Scott Lively.

The three agreed to limit their campaign spending to $1.5 million for the primary and $1.5 million for the general election. In return, each is eligible for up to $750,000 for each of the campaigns, if funds are available.

Republican incumbent Gov. Charlie Baker, who has raised more than $8 million, isn't participating.

.