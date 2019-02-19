Program allows monthly property tax payments in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Some homeowners in Detroit can set aside money each month toward their summer and winter tax bills instead of having to fork over the total amount at one time.

Under the city's new Plan Ahead program , homeowners without mortgage escrow accounts for property tax payments can make payments at their own schedules at DivDat kiosks located throughout Detroit. There also is a DivDat mobile app.

Payments are made into a savings account that helps people manage their property tax payments.

The program is available at no charge, although credit card processing fees will apply to those who make payments using credit cards.

Taxpayers with homes or rental units who pay their own taxes directly are eligible to participate. They must have paid all of their 2018 city property taxes.