Program about how to preserve assets slated

Village Crest Center for Health and Rehabilitation in New Milford will serve as host to an educational seminar for the public about preserving assets and independence while aging Sept. 18.

Probate Judge Martin F. Landgrebe will be joined by local elder law attorneys Thomas E. Murphy and Michele F. Murphy, R.N., M.S.N. of Danbury.

Together, the experts will address various aspects of probate, including guardianship, wills, trusts, estate taxes, annuities and more to qualify for valuable benefits.

Among the topics will be: how irrevocable trusts qualify an individual for Medicaid and VA Aid and Attendance; whether a Revocable Living Trust prevents loss of control; how Probate can protect a loved one; whether a family member can have an individual declared incompetent; and how a trust in a will can preserve assets for a family.

They will also discuss how to qualify for valuable benefits by holding assets in trusts or annuities and by offsetting “excess” income with costs of care, as well as leveraging financial resources with state and VA benefits to reduce out-of-pocket cost of care.

Landgrebe has been a Probate Judge for more than 20 years and has been practicing estate and probate law since 1990.

He is the judge of Connecticut’s new Housatonic Probate District, which serves 65,000 residents in the towns of Bridgewater, Brookfield, New Fairfield, New Milford and Sherman.

Attorneys Murphy have helped countless seniors who thought they couldn’t qualify for benefits and are accredited attorneys with Veterans Affairs.

For more information and RSVP, contact Julie A. Brown, director of community outreach at 203-312-3441 or Julie.Brown@nathealthcare.com.