Program about UNICEF slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street will present a lecture, “Children - Our Treasure, Our Future,” March 2 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Attorney Terri Brennan will lead the program, followed by a reception.

UNICEF works in 190 countries and territories to save children’s lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfill their potential.

Nevertheless, around the world, million of children are trapped in an intergenerational cycle of disadvantage endings their future - and the future of their societies.

Brennan will address this effort from her extended experience in Africa, her work with the Yale Law Clinic, Cardoza Law Clinic and the Immigration Rights Alliance.

As a graduate of the University of Washington with a B.A. in anthropology, Brennan first traveled to Africa for a term and fell in love with the continent.

Moving to the East Coast, she began her career in marketing and advertising in New York City and then returned to school to study law, graduating from the Cardozo School of Law.

After practicing in-house at BMG Entertainment, Brennan was asked to join a partnership involved in business development in Africa thus bringing together her background in anthropology, marketing and legal.

It was through an introduction to a polo club, Fifth Chukker, in Nigeria that she became involved in working with UNICEF on the ground there.

For seven years she brought a team from the Philadelphia Work to Ride program to play in a major international polo tournament, which benefits UNICEF projects in northern Nigeria.

The young people from WTR toured the project sites and as honorary UNICEF Ambassadors were able to pay forward, a life changing experience for them.

Brennan continued to work with UNICEF when she returned to Nigeria to work with the polo club, bringing it from a friends and family club to a destination resort as UNICEF has continued to be a major beneficiary of the club’s CSR program.

For information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.