Procession begins days of mourning for slain Kansas officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered to honor an Overland Park police officer who was killed in the line of duty in the first of three days of events planned to honor him.

Residents stood with flags and signs to honor Office Mike Mosher as dozens of police vehicles drove through Overland Park Sunday night as part of a “Salute to Blue” driving vigil to remember Mosher and others officers who died while serving, The Kansas City Star reported.

A drive-by visitation will be Tuesday, with a private funeral and public funeral procession scheduled Wednesday in Overland Park.

Mosher, 37, a 14-year veteran of the police department, died May 3 after he tried to stop a driver during a possible hit-and-run.

The driver, Phillip Carney, 38, of Overland Park, got of his car and confronted Mosher. Both men died in the shootout.

Mosher was the first officer killed in Overland Park since Officer Deanna Rose was slain in January 1985.