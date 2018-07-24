Private labs offer contaminant testing amid Michigan crisis

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan drug testing lab is among several private businesses tapping into the state's investigation of chemical contaminants.

MLive.com reports that Trident Labs added testing for perfluorinated chemicals, known as PFAS, in March after toxic contamination was identified at a former tannery near Rockford.

The Holland lab says it can produce PFAS testing results in five days for $250. The turnaround time and low cost is rare for environmental testing, where bills can total thousands of dollars.

Trident Supervisor Lyle Rawlings says the lab has run tests for homeowners around the Rockford site and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids, where elevated levels of PFAS have been found in soil and groundwater.

Private labs like Trident are ahead of the state in launching labs to process PFAS data as the crisis grows in Michigan.

