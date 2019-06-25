Prisoner survey: Filth, neglect in solitary confinement

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Criminal justice advocates in Louisiana have launched a campaign to drastically reduce the use of solitary confinement in state prisons.

Key to that effort is Tuesday's release of a survey of 700 prisoners who said they were held in "restrictive housing," sometimes for years. They described filthy conditions, extreme temperatures and inhumane treatment. They also reported increased anxiety, depression or other mental issues.

Loyola University's Jesuit Social Research Institute, the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana and the organization Solitary Watch released the report at Loyola. Among those taking part was former prisoner Albert Woodfox who described over 44 years in solitary. Woodfox likened solitary confinement to torture and says he suffers from claustrophobia and disorientation as a result.

A response was expected later Tuesday from corrections officials.